Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,707. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIR opened at $41.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

