Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Realogy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Realogy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 713,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 15.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of RLGY opened at $15.41 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.