Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,827 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.84% of Community Health Systems worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Shares of CYH opened at $11.66 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

