Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,806 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after buying an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $96.80 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $100.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

