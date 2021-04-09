Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:CWE)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.98 million.

Earnings History and Estimates for Charlotte`s Web (TSE:CWE)

