Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.17

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.17 and last traded at $120.26, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $66,557.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,089 shares of company stock valued at $455,652. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

