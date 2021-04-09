Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.17

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.17 and last traded at $120.26, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $66,557.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,089 shares of company stock valued at $455,652. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit