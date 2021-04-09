Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 287,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899,895. The company has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.