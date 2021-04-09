Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $26.16 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.91. The company had a trading volume of 94,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $431.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.42.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

