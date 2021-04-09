Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 53,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.56 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.51. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.