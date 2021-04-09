Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 244 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,863,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,302,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,124.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,245.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,182.33 and a 12-month high of $2,271.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,069.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

