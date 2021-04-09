Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $99,454,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.57. 161,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,309,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

