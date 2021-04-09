Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after buying an additional 105,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 819,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

