Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after buying an additional 105,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 819,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit