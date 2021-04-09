Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 426 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

NYSE VFC opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of -639.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

