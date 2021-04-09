Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after buying an additional 142,980 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts have commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

YUM stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.