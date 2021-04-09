Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 184 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $132.77 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

