Chiliz Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $782.47 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00620308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040525 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.