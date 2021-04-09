China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CNPPF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.