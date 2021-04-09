China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CNPPF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.