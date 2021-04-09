Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Shares Up 7.6%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 269,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 937,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Choom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

