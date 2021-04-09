Chris Killingstad Sells 5,023 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $406,511.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,886 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $304,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,675.00.

Shares of TNC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. Tennant has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tennant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

