CIBC Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$11.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.79.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$7.76 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.