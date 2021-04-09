Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 39,747.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of CINF opened at $104.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.