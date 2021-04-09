Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.66.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

