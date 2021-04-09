Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

