Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $4.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

