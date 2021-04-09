Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Neil Schafer Buys 27,500 Shares

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider Neil Schafer acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$14,740.00 ($10,528.57).

Neil Schafer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Investment Management alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Neil Schafer bought 47,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,662.00 ($18,330.00).

On Thursday, February 25th, Neil Schafer bought 1,551 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$888.72 ($634.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Clime Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.