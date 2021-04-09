CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $199.79

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $199.79 and last traded at $197.03, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $18,651,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 177,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $64,911,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

