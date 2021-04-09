CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

CEO remained flat at $$121.76 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,622,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 44,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 1,436.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 62,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

