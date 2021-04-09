Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.37% of Coherus BioSciences worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

