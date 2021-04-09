Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Collective Growth and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Growth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.68 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.93

Collective Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Collective Growth and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 117.72%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Collective Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Collective Growth and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Growth N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50%

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Collective Growth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Growth

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

