Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 212,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,810. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

