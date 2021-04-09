COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.33). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $36.65. 5,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

