CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €71.00 by Baader Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of COP opened at €72.40 ($85.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.35. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €61.50 ($72.35) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

