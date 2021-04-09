Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.87.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

