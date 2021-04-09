Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $264.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.34 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

