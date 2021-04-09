Conflux Network (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.59 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002132 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $22.59 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,387.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,081.24 or 0.03564549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.44 or 0.00380974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.97 or 0.01087517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.00483469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00441300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.81 or 0.00337081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 820,121,748 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

