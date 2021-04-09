Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 1,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 380,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Conn's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $627.63 million, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.