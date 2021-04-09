ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $63.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,501. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

