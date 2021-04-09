Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $151.25 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

