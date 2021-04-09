Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) versus SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Critical Survey

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Continental Resources and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 2 17 3 0 2.05 SilverBow Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Continental Resources presently has a consensus price target of $20.35, suggesting a potential downside of 18.63%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.17%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Continental Resources and SilverBow Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $4.63 billion 1.97 $775.64 million $2.25 11.12 SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.33 $114.66 million $9.74 0.82

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources -10.54% -2.05% -0.91% SilverBow Resources -161.26% -17.94% -5.52%

Summary

Continental Resources beats SilverBow Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

