Contrasting Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -12.73% -3.05% -1.91% Colony Capital -146.26% -58.61% -20.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Colony Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.67 $171.92 million $1.63 9.26 Colony Capital $2.33 billion 1.42 -$1.05 billion $0.50 13.44

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apple Hospitality REIT and Colony Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 2 0 2.33 Colony Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.28%. Colony Capital has a consensus target price of $6.81, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colony Capital beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

