Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTS. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

