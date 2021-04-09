CoTrader One Day Trading Volume Tops $93,101.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 432.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 268.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $41.12 million and approximately $93,101.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00054326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00021962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00085606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00621252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00041074 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

