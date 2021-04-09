Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Analyst Recommendations for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Comments


