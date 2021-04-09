Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CPNG opened at $45.58 on Monday. Coupang has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

