Cowen Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

