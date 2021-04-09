Credit Suisse AG Acquires 15,974 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Cara Therapeutics worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,287 shares of company stock worth $671,744. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARA. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. The business had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.