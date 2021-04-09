Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €96.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA SAN opened at €84.71 ($99.66) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of €80.38 and a 200 day moving average of €81.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

