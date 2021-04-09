Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.39.

Shares of PTON opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.06. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,766.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

