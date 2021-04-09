Credit Suisse Group Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.