Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of CS opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,552,000 after buying an additional 151,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,492,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

